Allied Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Allied Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Otis Worldwide makes up 2.1% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $6,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 16.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 120.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 596,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,096,000 after buying an additional 326,000 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 199,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,402,000 after buying an additional 27,850 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 9,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 186,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,381,000 after acquiring an additional 10,104 shares in the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OTIS traded up $1.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.11. The stock had a trading volume of 74,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,264,417. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $65.64 and a one year high of $92.84. The company has a market capitalization of $33.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.18.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.71% and a negative return on equity of 39.58%. Otis Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.22%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

