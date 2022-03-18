Allied Investment Advisors LLC Has $6.14 Million Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,337 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the period. Medtronic makes up approximately 2.1% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $6,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Medtronic by 98.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,389,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,961,348,000 after purchasing an additional 7,623,881 shares in the last quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter worth $567,426,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4,297.8% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,975,074 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $247,575,000 after buying an additional 1,930,163 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 8.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,000,437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,613,745,000 after buying an additional 981,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 23.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,968,287 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $620,948,000 after buying an additional 956,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $736,524.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $631,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MDT traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $110.18. The stock had a trading volume of 15,998,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,173,413. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $98.38 and a 1 year high of $135.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.16. The stock has a market cap of $147.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.42%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.45.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

