Allied Investment Advisors LLC Has $6.15 Million Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Allied Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the quarter. Otis Worldwide accounts for approximately 2.1% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $6,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 76,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,234,000 after purchasing an additional 8,749 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,579,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,942,000 after purchasing an additional 195,439 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,193,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,577,000 after purchasing an additional 82,382 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 389,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 5,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE OTIS traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.11. The company had a trading volume of 74,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,264,417. The company has a market capitalization of $33.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.18. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $65.64 and a one year high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 39.58% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.22%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

