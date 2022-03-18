Allied Investment Advisors LLC Has $7.10 Million Stock Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Allied Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the quarter. State Street comprises about 2.4% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $7,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in State Street by 5.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,910,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,279,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,557 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 5.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,691,561 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $715,142,000 after buying an additional 455,882 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 284.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,769,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $670,891,000 after buying an additional 5,747,808 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 63.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,419,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $628,620,000 after buying an additional 2,886,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 10.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,074,743 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $597,885,000 after buying an additional 654,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $1,424,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of State Street from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.17.

NYSE:STT traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.97. 87,704 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,293,335. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.07 and a 200 day moving average of $92.88. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $76.92 and a 12 month high of $104.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.54.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. State Street had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 11.49%. State Street’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. On average, analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. State Street’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The firm operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

