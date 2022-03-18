Allied Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $6.36 Million Investment in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Allied Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 128,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,363,000. TotalEnergies accounts for 2.2% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TTE. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth $4,688,000. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at $3,786,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at $474,000. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at $1,640,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.91% of the company’s stock.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TTE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($63.74) to €60.00 ($65.93) in a report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of TotalEnergies to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.57.

Shares of NYSE:TTE traded down $1.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.75. The stock had a trading volume of 279,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,937,641. TotalEnergies SE has a one year low of $40.33 and a one year high of $60.03. The company has a market capitalization of $129.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.90.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.49. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a $0.544 dividend. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.73%.

TotalEnergies Profile (Get Rating)

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.