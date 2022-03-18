Allied Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,268 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Allied Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Chevron comprises 2.8% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $8,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 317.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,523,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $256,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918,630 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Chevron by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,482,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,367,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,425 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Chevron by 137.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,658,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $267,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,886 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Chevron by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,440,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chevron by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,582,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,196,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,882 shares in the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $160.04. The company had a trading volume of 589,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,437,902. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $174.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $140.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.56.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Chevron’s revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Chevron’s payout ratio is 69.78%.

In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $39,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $4,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 639,115 shares of company stock valued at $85,758,897. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Chevron from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Chevron from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. DZ Bank raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.36.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

