Allied Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 5,194 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,194 shares during the period. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 187,897,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,112,965,000 after purchasing an additional 741,796 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 49,559,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,722,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,241 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 39,262,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,948,995,000 after buying an additional 457,650 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,534,000 after buying an additional 3,832,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 25,872,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,651,000 after buying an additional 12,948,754 shares in the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.11. 20,979,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,451,378. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.89 and a 12-month high of $91.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.30. The firm has a market cap of $199.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.45.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 47.24%. The company had revenue of $13.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.70%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MRK. UBS Group cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Guggenheim cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.88.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

