Allied Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Allied Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Caterpillar makes up approximately 2.7% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $7,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $199.50 per share, with a total value of $95,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

CAT stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $221.07. 139,808 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,532,048. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $206.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.88. The stock has a market cap of $118.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.93. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.67 and a fifty-two week high of $246.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.2 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CAT shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.35.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

