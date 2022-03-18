Allied Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,593 shares during the quarter. Kimberly-Clark makes up approximately 2.2% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $6,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 303.0% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 57.4% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 72.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Todd Maclin acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $136.01 per share, for a total transaction of $272,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $120.70. 29,157 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,811,362. The firm has a market cap of $40.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.82. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $117.32 and a 52-week high of $145.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.78.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 284.26% and a net margin of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 86.57%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.63.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

