Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.17 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Allison Transmission’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.04 and the highest is $1.33. Allison Transmission reported earnings of $1.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allison Transmission will report full-year earnings of $5.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.62 to $5.35. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.28 to $6.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Allison Transmission.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.24. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 62.32%. The company had revenue of $644.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Allison Transmission’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on ALSN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Allison Transmission from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.8% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,861 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 4.8% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,454 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,989 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,733 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALSN opened at $39.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Allison Transmission has a one year low of $32.55 and a one year high of $46.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.39%.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

