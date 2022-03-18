Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Shares Up 3.7%

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) shares shot up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.33 and last traded at $9.33. 1,254 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,571,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALLO. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allogene Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.92.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 0.90.

Allogene Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALLO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.06. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 25.83% and a negative net margin of 667.74%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Rafael Amado sold 5,169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total transaction of $39,852.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alison Moore sold 8,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total value of $66,365.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,833 shares of company stock valued at $442,595. 26.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALLO. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 4.7% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 4.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 20,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 1.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 94,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors raised its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 5.6% in the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 23,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

