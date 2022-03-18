Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) had its price target upped by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.68% from the stock’s previous close.

MDRX has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.83.

MDRX stock opened at $22.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.95. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $22.93.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions ( NASDAQ:MDRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.47. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $391.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $208,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.87, for a total value of $1,312,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the third quarter worth $31,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $186,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. 96.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

