Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) Trading 4.1% Higher

Shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMR – Get Rating) traded up 4.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $121.01 and last traded at $119.99. 742 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 546,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.21.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMR. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 48,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 9,195 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,572,000. 65.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

