Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) PT Raised to $3,670.00 at Tigress Financial

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Tigress Financial from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Tigress Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 35.83% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,530.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,090.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,470.00 to $3,510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,384.16.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $25.21 on Friday, reaching $2,701.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682,714. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2,691.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,805.69. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $1,996.09 and a 52 week high of $3,030.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet shares are set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $30.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $26.69 by $4.00. The firm had revenue of $61.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.32 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 31.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $22.30 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 117.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WC Walker & Associates Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 1.1% during the third quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 352 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its position in Alphabet by 0.6% during the third quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 698 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 907 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 287 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. 34.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube; subscription-based products; and Fitbit wearable devices, Google Nest home products, Pixel phones, and other devices, as well as in-app purchases and digital content.

