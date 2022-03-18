Alphacat Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges (ACAT)

Alphacat (ACAT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One Alphacat coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Alphacat has a market capitalization of $285,118.26 and $35,201.00 worth of Alphacat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Alphacat has traded up 20% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002410 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00045661 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,923.36 or 0.07041094 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,465.79 or 0.99872950 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00041062 BTC.

Alphacat Coin Profile

Alphacat’s launch date was January 11th, 2018. Alphacat’s total supply is 6,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,790,428,084 coins. The official message board for Alphacat is medium.com/@AlphacatGlobal . Alphacat’s official Twitter account is @ACAT_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alphacat’s official website is www.alphacat.io . The Reddit community for Alphacat is /r/alphacat_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alphacat is a quantitative investment platform for cryptocurrencies. The goal of Alphacat is to make it easy for the average person to invest while on the comfort of their homes. It will also feature a predictive robot-advisor marketplace with various AI trading robots and big data for trading. Their ACAT token is a smart contract based on the NEO blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Alphacat

