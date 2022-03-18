Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.23), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 169.03% and a negative return on equity of 58.85%.

Shares of ALPN stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,001. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $15.14. The company has a market cap of $248.37 million, a P/E ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

In related news, major shareholder Life Sciences Viii L. Frazier acquired 112,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.10 per share, for a total transaction of $799,921.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALPN. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 196,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 20.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 8,676 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 197.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 9,351 shares during the period. 96.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALPN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Alpine Immune Sciences from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc is a development-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery of protein-based immunotherapies to treat cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its product pipeline includes inflammatory diseases, immuno-oncology, and engineered cellular therapies.

