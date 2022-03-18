Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.23), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 169.03% and a negative return on equity of 58.85%.
Shares of ALPN stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,001. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $15.14. The company has a market cap of $248.37 million, a P/E ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
In related news, major shareholder Life Sciences Viii L. Frazier acquired 112,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.10 per share, for a total transaction of $799,921.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 57.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALPN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Alpine Immune Sciences from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th.
Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc is a development-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery of protein-based immunotherapies to treat cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its product pipeline includes inflammatory diseases, immuno-oncology, and engineered cellular therapies.
