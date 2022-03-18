Alps Alpine (OTCMKTS:APELY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $20.06

Shares of Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.06 and traded as low as $18.55. Alps Alpine shares last traded at $18.55, with a volume of 416 shares traded.

Several research analysts have weighed in on APELY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Alps Alpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. CLSA lowered Alps Alpine from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.06 and a 200-day moving average of $20.20.

Alps Alpine Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronic components and devices. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Electronic Components, Automotive Infotainment, and Logistics. The Electronic Components segment involves in the development, manufacturing and sale of electronic components such as sensors, switches, encoders, potentiometers, connectors, communication modules, current sensors, actuators, printers and energy harvester.

