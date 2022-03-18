ALPS Hillman Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:HVAL) Trading Up 1%

ALPS Hillman Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:HVAL – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.35 and last traded at $24.35. Approximately 3,088 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.10.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.84.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ALPS Hillman Active Value ETF stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ALPS Hillman Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:HVAL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of ALPS Hillman Active Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

