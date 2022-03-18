Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) COO Stephanie Buckner Sells 336 Shares

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) COO Stephanie Buckner sold 336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total transaction of $19,652.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Stephanie Buckner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 14th, Stephanie Buckner sold 81 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.96, for a total transaction of $4,856.76.

NASDAQ ALTR traded up $1.31 on Friday, hitting $63.93. The company had a trading volume of 3,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,642. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.99. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.71 and a 12-month high of $82.96.

Altair Engineering ( NASDAQ:ALTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 1.65% and a positive return on equity of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $140.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.05 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altair Engineering presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.60.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 119,227 shares of the software’s stock valued at $8,220,000 after acquiring an additional 10,126 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 1.1% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325,859 shares of the software’s stock worth $160,345,000 after buying an additional 25,980 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 53.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 167,424 shares of the software’s stock worth $11,543,000 after buying an additional 58,048 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 26.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 327,529 shares of the software’s stock worth $22,580,000 after buying an additional 67,555 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Altair Engineering by 996.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 148,370 shares of the software’s stock valued at $10,233,000 after purchasing an additional 134,838 shares during the last quarter.

Altair Engineering Company Profile (Get Rating)

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and Internet of Things platform and analytics tools, as well as support and the complementary software products.

