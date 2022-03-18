Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Insider Sells $17,784.00 in Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) insider Raoul Maitra sold 304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $17,784.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Raoul Maitra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 14th, Raoul Maitra sold 75 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.96, for a total transaction of $4,497.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ALTR traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.93. The stock had a trading volume of 3,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,642. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.24 and a 200-day moving average of $69.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -491.77 and a beta of 1.54. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.71 and a 12-month high of $82.96.

Altair Engineering ( NASDAQ:ALTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 1.65% and a positive return on equity of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $140.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 9.3% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 119,227 shares of the software’s stock worth $8,220,000 after acquiring an additional 10,126 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 1.1% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325,859 shares of the software’s stock worth $160,345,000 after acquiring an additional 25,980 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 53.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 167,424 shares of the software’s stock worth $11,543,000 after acquiring an additional 58,048 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 26.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 327,529 shares of the software’s stock worth $22,580,000 after acquiring an additional 67,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 996.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 148,370 shares of the software’s stock worth $10,233,000 after acquiring an additional 134,838 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Altair Engineering has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.60.

Altair Engineering Company Profile (Get Rating)

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and Internet of Things platform and analytics tools, as well as support and the complementary software products.

