Altigen Communications (OTCMKTS:ATGN) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.62

Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.62 and traded as low as $1.18. Altigen Communications shares last traded at $1.20, with a volume of 34,578 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $28.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.97 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.62.

Get Altigen Communications alerts:

About Altigen Communications (OTCMKTS:ATGN)

Altigen Communications, Inc designs, develops, markets, and supports integrated communications solutions worldwide. It provides MaxCS IP-PBX, a software-based phone system that provides customers with business communications solutions; MaxACD Voice Over Internet Protocol (VoIP) Contact Center, a software-based automatic call distribution engine, which offers call routing and call distribution options; MaxMobile that extends a set of business PBX functionality to smart phone devices; and MaxCommunicator, a Windows-based desktop application, which provides call control and visual voice mail management to the desktop.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Altigen Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altigen Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.