Amarillo Gold (CVE:AGC) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.43

Amarillo Gold Co. (CVE:AGC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.43 and last traded at C$0.43, with a volume of 16482 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.43.

The company has a quick ratio of 11.06, a current ratio of 11.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$166.01 million and a PE ratio of -32.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.34.

Amarillo Gold Corporation, a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties, primarily in Brazil. The company's flagship property is the Mara Rosa project that comprises an area of 6,940 hectares of exploration tenements; and mining concessions, which cover an area totaling 2,553 hectares located near the village of Mara Rosa in the State of Goias.

