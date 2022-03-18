Amarillo Gold (CVE:AGC) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.43

Amarillo Gold Co. (CVE:AGC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.43 and last traded at C$0.43, with a volume of 16482 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.43.
The company has a quick ratio of 11.06, a current ratio of 11.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$166.01 million and a PE ratio of -32.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.34.
Amarillo Gold Company Profile (CVE:AGC)
