AMATEN (AMA) Price Hits $0.0404

AMATEN (AMA) traded down 23.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One AMATEN coin can now be bought for about $0.0404 or 0.00000097 BTC on exchanges. AMATEN has a market cap of $305,915.69 and approximately $22.00 worth of AMATEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, AMATEN has traded down 10.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002392 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002391 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00035915 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.83 or 0.00107213 BTC.

AMATEN Coin Profile

AMATEN is a coin. AMATEN’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,571,323 coins. The official website for AMATEN is www.amaten.com . AMATEN’s official Twitter account is @AmatenOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Amaten is building a decentralized gift card ecosystem on its own blockchain network running on Aelf as one of the first side chains. This blockchain solution is designed to be secure and fraud-proof, capable of processing tens of thousands of transactions per second, integrate seamlessly with existing merchant infrastructure, and will precipitate a whole new superior user experience. “

Buying and Selling AMATEN

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMATEN directly using U.S. dollars.

