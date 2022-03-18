Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) to post $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Ameresco’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.46. Ameresco posted earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameresco will report full-year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.05. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $2.56. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ameresco.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $415.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.83 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 5.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Ameresco from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Ameresco from $80.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Bank of America raised their price target on Ameresco from $61.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ameresco to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameresco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.18.

In related news, CAO Mark Chiplock sold 3,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $219,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas I. Foy sold 5,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $388,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,999 shares of company stock worth $2,050,411. 41.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 356.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Ameresco during the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Ameresco during the third quarter valued at $110,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Ameresco during the fourth quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Ameresco during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMRC opened at $75.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.72. Ameresco has a 12-month low of $40.26 and a 12-month high of $101.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.03.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

