American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $11,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in American Tower by 1.2% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,108,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in American Tower by 5.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 154,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,955,000 after buying an additional 7,446 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 3.6% in the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 31,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,463,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 160.4% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Israel Discount Bank of New York bought a new stake in American Tower in the third quarter valued at $1,065,000. 89.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total value of $394,574.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,028,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT opened at $245.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $241.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $265.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.46. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $219.09 and a 1-year high of $303.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 34.57%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. American Tower’s payout ratio is 98.06%.

AMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Cowen cut their target price on American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $311.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.27.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the ÂEarnings MaterialsÂ and ÂInvestor PresentationsÂ sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

