American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Price Target Cut to €284.00 by Analysts at Barclays

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Barclays from €295.00 ($324.18) to €284.00 ($312.09) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on American Tower from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.53.

NYSE:AMT traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $243.89. 49,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,994,362. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. American Tower has a one year low of $219.09 and a one year high of $303.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $265.18.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). American Tower had a return on equity of 34.57% and a net margin of 27.44%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that American Tower will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Tower news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total transaction of $394,574.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,028,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in American Tower by 26.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,272,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,154,222,000 after buying an additional 900,101 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 10.7% during the third quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 1,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 160.4% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new position in American Tower in the third quarter worth about $1,778,000. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its stake in American Tower by 73.1% in the third quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 2,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the ÂEarnings MaterialsÂ and ÂInvestor PresentationsÂ sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

