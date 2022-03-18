American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Price Target Cut to €284.00 by Analysts at Barclays

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Barclays from €295.00 ($324.18) to €284.00 ($312.09) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on AMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on American Tower from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.53.
NYSE:AMT traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $243.89. 49,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,994,362. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. American Tower has a one year low of $219.09 and a one year high of $303.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $265.18.
In other American Tower news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total transaction of $394,574.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,028,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in American Tower by 26.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,272,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,154,222,000 after buying an additional 900,101 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 10.7% during the third quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 1,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 160.4% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new position in American Tower in the third quarter worth about $1,778,000. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its stake in American Tower by 73.1% in the third quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 2,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.
American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the ÂEarnings MaterialsÂ and ÂInvestor PresentationsÂ sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.
