American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in American Water Works by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in American Water Works by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. HSBC raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.60.

NYSE AWK opened at $157.43 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.90 and a 52 week high of $189.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.52. The firm has a market cap of $28.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.40.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $951.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

