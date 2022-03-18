AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Price Target Cut to $155.00

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.76% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $162.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.50.

NYSE:AME opened at $132.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.36. AMETEK has a fifty-two week low of $120.11 and a fifty-two week high of $148.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.13.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AMETEK will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Jennison Associates boosted its position in AMETEK by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates now owns 2,784,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,690,000 after purchasing an additional 175,123 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management boosted its position in AMETEK by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management now owns 233,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,226,000 after purchasing an additional 88,454 shares in the last quarter. Janus Capital Management boosted its position in AMETEK by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Capital Management now owns 1,355,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,899,000 after purchasing an additional 57,231 shares in the last quarter. Norman Fields, Gottscho Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,650,000. Finally, R. M. Davis lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. R. M. Davis now owns 404,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,682,000 after buying an additional 67,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

