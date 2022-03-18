AmonD Trading 0.4% Higher This Week (AMON)

AmonD (AMON) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One AmonD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. AmonD has a total market cap of $1.10 million and $11,538.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, AmonD has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002400 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00045598 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,925.40 or 0.07018163 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41,626.57 or 0.99863866 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 78.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00033166 BTC.

AmonD Profile

AmonD was first traded on August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,176,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 837,030,514 coins. AmonD’s official website is www.amond.cc . AmonD’s official message board is medium.com/amondofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well. “

