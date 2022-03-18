Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) 24 Hour Volume Hits $10.40 Million

Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. Ampleforth Governance Token has a total market cap of $74.25 million and $10.40 million worth of Ampleforth Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ampleforth Governance Token has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ampleforth Governance Token coin can currently be purchased for about $6.79 or 0.00016276 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002399 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001899 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00045457 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,920.43 or 0.07001758 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,622.61 or 0.99790472 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 89.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00034832 BTC.

About Ampleforth Governance Token

Ampleforth Governance Token’s total supply is 14,998,897 coins and its circulating supply is 10,930,238 coins. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @AmpleforthOrg

Buying and Selling Ampleforth Governance Token

