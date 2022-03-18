Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN) Shares Acquired by First PREMIER Bank

First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 427,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,039 shares during the quarter. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF accounts for about 3.8% of First PREMIER Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. First PREMIER Bank owned 1.74% of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF worth $14,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000.

SWAN opened at $31.10 on Friday. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.38 and a fifty-two week high of $36.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.05 and a 200-day moving average of $34.28.

