Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Stock Price Up 7.5%

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating)’s share price was up 7.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.79 and last traded at $4.73. Approximately 105,806 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,585,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.40.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMRS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised Amyris to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Amyris ( NASDAQ:AMRS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $64.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.63 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amyris, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMRS. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Amyris in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Amyris by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 478,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,834,000 after buying an additional 70,223 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Amyris by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 6,353 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amyris by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 146,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after buying an additional 39,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Amyris in the 2nd quarter worth $399,000. Institutional investors own 39.14% of the company’s stock.

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

