Analysts Anticipate Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) to Announce -$1.30 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.30) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aptevo Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.56). The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aptevo Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($5.81) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($5.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.57) to ($4.23). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Aptevo Therapeutics.

Get Aptevo Therapeutics alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APVO. UBS Group cut shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Aptevo Therapeutics stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.00. The stock had a trading volume of 56,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,330. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.40 and a 1 year high of $36.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.41.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 31.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $246,000. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aptevo Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Aptevo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline APVO436, ALG.APV-527 and APVO603 were developed based on the ADAPTIR modular protein platform technology and APVO442 was developed based on the new ADAPTIR-FLE platform technology.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aptevo Therapeutics (APVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.