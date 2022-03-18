Analysts Anticipate Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.31 Million

Brokerages predict that Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Rating) will announce $3.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Intellicheck’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.38 million and the lowest is $3.23 million. Intellicheck reported sales of $2.86 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Intellicheck will report full year sales of $16.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.40 million to $17.49 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $0.00. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Intellicheck.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Intellicheck had a negative return on equity of 18.83% and a negative net margin of 25.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS.

IDN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Intellicheck from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Intellicheck from $11.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Intellicheck from $15.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Intellicheck from $14.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

IDN opened at $2.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.83 million, a P/E ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.01. Intellicheck has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $10.66.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Intellicheck by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,480,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,840,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,086,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,019,000 after buying an additional 70,430 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 1.1% during the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 361,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after buying an additional 3,846 shares during the period. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 107.8% during the third quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 259,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 134,600 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intellicheck, Inc engages in the development, integration, and marketing of threat and identity authentication solutions. It offers professional services, retail, age, defense, guest, and port ID. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

