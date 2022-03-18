Analysts Anticipate Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.76 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.76) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Invitae’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.66) and the lowest is ($0.82). Invitae reported earnings per share of ($0.63) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Invitae will report full year earnings of ($2.98) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.11) to ($2.70). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.12) to ($1.72). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Invitae.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $126.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.90 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 23.52% and a negative net margin of 139.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.63) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NVTA shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Invitae from $37.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Invitae from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Invitae from $36.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.38.

In related news, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 19,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $131,043.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 31,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $209,992.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,253 shares of company stock worth $483,373. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVTA. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invitae by 157.3% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 115,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 70,394 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invitae during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Invitae by 38.3% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 115,595 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 32,041 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invitae by 13.0% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Invitae by 15.2% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,124,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $489,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

NVTA traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.27. The stock had a trading volume of 27,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,615,868. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 7.95 and a current ratio of 8.18. Invitae has a one year low of $6.05 and a one year high of $43.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.12 and a 200-day moving average of $18.70.

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

