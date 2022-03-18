Analysts Anticipate Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $163.55 Million

Equities analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) will report $163.55 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $162.10 million to $165.00 million. Kite Realty Group Trust posted sales of $69.38 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 135.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will report full-year sales of $662.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $658.29 million to $667.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $691.65 million, with estimates ranging from $680.00 million to $703.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kite Realty Group Trust.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.51). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.27% and a negative net margin of 21.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS.

KRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kite Realty Group Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.86.

In other Kite Realty Group Trust news, CEO John A. Kite sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $523,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 109.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,549,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $665,358,000 after acquiring an additional 15,996,960 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 313.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,786,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,044,000 after purchasing an additional 11,213,604 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 153.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,479,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,028,000 after purchasing an additional 6,958,610 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 7,126.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,946,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,284,000 after purchasing an additional 6,849,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,830,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917,550 shares in the last quarter. 54.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $21.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.06, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.33. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1 year low of $18.37 and a 1 year high of $23.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.65 and a 200-day moving average of $21.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is currently -245.16%.

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

