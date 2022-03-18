Analysts Anticipate Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $432.71 Million

Equities analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) will report sales of $432.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $429.50 million and the highest is $434.40 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment reported sales of $43.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 904%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will report full year sales of $1.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Madison Square Garden Entertainment.

Get Madison Square Garden Entertainment alerts:

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.93). The company had revenue of $516.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.76 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 29.56% and a negative return on equity of 12.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($5.13) EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MSGE shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.83.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,658,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 269,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,992,000 after buying an additional 65,254 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $360,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 76,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after buying an additional 16,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MSGE opened at $78.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 12-month low of $60.26 and a 12-month high of $106.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 0.98.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Madison Square Garden Entertainment (MSGE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.