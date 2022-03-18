Analysts Anticipate Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $327.33 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) will post $327.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Madison Square Garden Sports’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $327.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $326.95 million. Madison Square Garden Sports posted sales of $183.01 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports will report full year sales of $722.74 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $706.16 million to $755.56 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $785.63 million, with estimates ranging from $768.60 million to $814.79 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Madison Square Garden Sports.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $289.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.61 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 8.54%. Madison Square Garden Sports’s revenue for the quarter was up 905.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.68) EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MSGS shares. TheStreet raised Madison Square Garden Sports from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Madison Square Garden Sports from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Madison Square Garden Sports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,031,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 72.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MSGS opened at $171.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.07 and a beta of 0.90. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 12-month low of $152.42 and a 12-month high of $203.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.35.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association NBA and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League NHL. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (AHL) and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League (NBAGL).

