Analysts Anticipate Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.51 Billion

Analysts expect Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) to post sales of $1.51 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Penn National Gaming’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.44 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.56 billion. Penn National Gaming reported sales of $1.27 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penn National Gaming will report full year sales of $6.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.17 billion to $6.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.37 billion to $6.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Penn National Gaming.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.27). Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis.

PENN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Loop Capital raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. CBRE Group raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $115.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.42.

In related news, Director Jane Scaccetti acquired 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.70 per share, with a total value of $98,157.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PENN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at $74,709,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 277.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 997,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,722,000 after purchasing an additional 733,036 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,488,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,562,000 after purchasing an additional 703,925 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at $32,517,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 592.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 706,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,074,000 after purchasing an additional 604,863 shares during the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PENN opened at $44.91 on Friday. Penn National Gaming has a 1 year low of $37.76 and a 1 year high of $122.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 2.82.

Penn National Gaming announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

