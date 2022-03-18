Analysts Anticipate Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) to Announce $0.23 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB – Get Rating) will report $0.23 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Safe Bulkers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. Safe Bulkers reported earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Safe Bulkers will report full year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.43. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $1.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Safe Bulkers.

Get Safe Bulkers alerts:

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The shipping company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $91.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.15 million. Safe Bulkers had a net margin of 52.99% and a return on equity of 26.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Safe Bulkers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Safe Bulkers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SB. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 97.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 246,015 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 121,389 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 111.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,074 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 186,129 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 0.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 424,175 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 291.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,196,426 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after purchasing an additional 890,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SB traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $4.51. The company had a trading volume of 6,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,583,471. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.99 and its 200-day moving average is $4.11. The stock has a market cap of $538.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Safe Bulkers has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $5.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This is an increase from Safe Bulkers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Safe Bulkers, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm offers marine dry bulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain, and iron ore. Its fleet include Panamax, Kamsarmax, Post-Panamax, and Capesize class vessels.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Safe Bulkers (SB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Safe Bulkers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe Bulkers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.