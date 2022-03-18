Analysts Anticipate Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Brokerages expect Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Switch’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.06. Switch reported earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Switch will report full year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.24. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Switch.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Switch had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 0.91%. The firm had revenue of $161.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Switch’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on SWCH shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Switch from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Switch from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Switch from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Switch from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut Switch from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.18.

Shares of SWCH stock opened at $28.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Switch has a 12 month low of $15.33 and a 12 month high of $29.15. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 565.00 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is 420.00%.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $1,010,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 29.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWCH. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Switch by 371.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Switch by 113.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Switch during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Switch by 298.1% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Switch during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. 50.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

