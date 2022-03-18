Analysts Anticipate Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) to Announce -$0.12 EPS

Brokerages expect Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) to post ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the highest is ($0.05). Tabula Rasa HealthCare posted earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will report full-year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to $0.05. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to $0.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tabula Rasa HealthCare.

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare alerts:

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $85.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.19 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 61.87% and a negative net margin of 23.86%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share.

TRHC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Tabula Rasa HealthCare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.53.

TRHC traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.34. The stock had a trading volume of 8,610,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,589. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $53.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.25 and a 200 day moving average of $16.91. The company has a market cap of $137.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.34.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, CFO Brian W. Adams sold 3,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total transaction of $53,560.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dennis Helling bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.17 per share, for a total transaction of $30,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 17,000 shares of company stock worth $97,110 and have sold 35,838 shares worth $539,947. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRHC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 157.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,467,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,012,000 after buying an additional 2,119,168 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,660,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,734,000 after purchasing an additional 10,076 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,081,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,223,000 after purchasing an additional 31,998 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 864,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,969,000 after purchasing an additional 175,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 455,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare (Get Rating)

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.