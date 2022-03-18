Analysts Expect Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) to Announce -$0.15 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Aeva Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Aeva Technologies reported earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aeva Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.63). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.46). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Aeva Technologies.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 million. Aeva Technologies had a negative return on equity of 19.36% and a negative net margin of 1,099.60%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Aeva Technologies from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aeva Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Aeva Technologies from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Aeva Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

NYSE:AEVA opened at $4.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $971.97 million, a P/E ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 0.68. Aeva Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $15.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEVA. Tuttle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aeva Technologies by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC now owns 15,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aeva Technologies by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Aeva Technologies by 28.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Aeva Technologies by 84.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,246 shares during the last quarter. 56.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

