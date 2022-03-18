Analysts Expect Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $100.10 Million

Equities analysts expect Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) to announce sales of $100.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Century Casinos’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $103.10 million and the lowest is $97.10 million. Century Casinos reported sales of $72.42 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 38.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Century Casinos will report full year sales of $446.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $443.10 million to $449.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $524.60 million, with estimates ranging from $464.20 million to $564.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Century Casinos.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.05). Century Casinos had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $107.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CNTY shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Century Casinos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Casinos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Century Casinos in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

In other Century Casinos news, CEO Erwin Et Al Haitzmann bought 7,500 shares of Century Casinos stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.21 per share, with a total value of $84,075.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 143.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 459.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,847 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Century Casinos in the 1st quarter worth $86,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Century Casinos by 149.5% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Century Casinos during the 3rd quarter worth $126,000. 70.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CNTY opened at $12.71 on Friday. Century Casinos has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $16.44. The company has a market cap of $376.53 million, a P/E ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.83.

Century Casinos, Inc is an international casino entertainment company, which engages in the development and operation of gaming establishments, lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other.

