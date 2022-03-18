Analysts Expect Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $624.64 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) to report sales of $624.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Crocs’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $617.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $630.09 million. Crocs posted sales of $460.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crocs will report full-year sales of $3.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.42 billion to $3.45 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.82 billion to $4.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Crocs.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The textile maker reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $586.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.71 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 201.51% and a net margin of 31.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on CROX shares. B. Riley dropped their price target on Crocs from $174.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Crocs from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $215.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Crocs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crocs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.44.

Shares of Crocs stock opened at $79.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.66. Crocs has a 52-week low of $66.50 and a 52-week high of $183.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.78, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.89.

In other Crocs news, Director Douglas J. Treff purchased 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $91.44 per share, with a total value of $740,664.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 87,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,955,737.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald Frasch acquired 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.02 per share, with a total value of $250,315.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 37,698 shares of company stock valued at $3,105,842 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,738,706 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $249,469,000 after acquiring an additional 692,633 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,141,267 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $163,749,000 after acquiring an additional 292,559 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,086,927 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $155,952,000 after acquiring an additional 122,731 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Crocs by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,059,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $152,031,000 after purchasing an additional 80,500 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Crocs by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,042,257 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $121,444,000 after purchasing an additional 426,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

