Analysts Expect Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $153.13 Million

Equities research analysts expect Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) to post $153.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Heartland Express’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $149.70 million to $158.10 million. Heartland Express reported sales of $152.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heartland Express will report full-year sales of $626.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $610.60 million to $639.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $644.28 million, with estimates ranging from $615.24 million to $664.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Heartland Express.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Heartland Express had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $148.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

HTLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Heartland Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Barclays cut shares of Heartland Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Heartland Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Heartland Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HTLD opened at $14.83 on Friday. Heartland Express has a 52 week low of $13.85 and a 52 week high of $20.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is 8.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTLD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Heartland Express by 160.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 279,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after purchasing an additional 172,010 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Heartland Express by 6.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 279,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,784,000 after buying an additional 16,167 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Heartland Express by 6.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 503,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,625,000 after buying an additional 31,030 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Heartland Express by 17.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 61,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 8,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Heartland Express by 123.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.91% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

