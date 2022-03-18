Analysts Expect Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Analysts expect Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Infinity Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.52). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.47). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Infinity Pharmaceuticals.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INFI. B. Riley lowered their price target on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.11.

Shares of NASDAQ INFI opened at $1.05 on Friday. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $3.89. The company has a market cap of $93.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,550,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 2,314.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,390,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,110 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $2,153,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,734,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 362.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 981,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 769,207 shares during the last quarter. 53.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

