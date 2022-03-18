Analysts Expect MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $54.10 Million

Equities analysts expect MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) to report sales of $54.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for MiMedx Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $54.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $54.00 million. MiMedx Group posted sales of $59.97 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MiMedx Group will report full-year sales of $268.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $267.09 million to $270.46 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $307.55 million, with estimates ranging from $300.00 million to $315.17 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MiMedx Group.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price target on shares of MiMedx Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

In related news, CEO Timothy R. Wright sold 45,611 shares of MiMedx Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total transaction of $221,669.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott M. Turner sold 5,738 shares of MiMedx Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $25,821.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,175 shares of company stock worth $833,438 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDXG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MiMedx Group by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 704,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,810,000 after buying an additional 248,268 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in MiMedx Group in the 2nd quarter worth $477,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in MiMedx Group by 194.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 207,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after buying an additional 136,754 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in MiMedx Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 287,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,600,000 after buying an additional 7,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in MiMedx Group in the 2nd quarter worth $1,917,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.85% of the company’s stock.

MDXG stock opened at $4.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $558.43 million, a P/E ratio of -33.13 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 586.91, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.51. MiMedx Group has a one year low of $4.12 and a one year high of $8.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.68.

About MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane, EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matrix derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

