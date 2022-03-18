Analysts Expect Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $570.20 Million

Equities analysts expect that Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) will post sales of $570.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Overstock.com’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $579.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $560.90 million. Overstock.com posted sales of $659.86 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Overstock.com will report full year sales of $2.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $3.02 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.25 billion to $3.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Overstock.com.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 14.13%. The company had revenue of $612.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $140.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSTK opened at $52.09 on Friday. Overstock.com has a 12-month low of $35.67 and a 12-month high of $111.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 4.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.13 and a 200-day moving average of $68.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

In other news, Director Allison H. Abraham sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $148,885.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President David J. Nielsen sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $360,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSTK. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Overstock.com by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Overstock.com by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management increased its holdings in Overstock.com by 9.0% in the third quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Overstock.com by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Overstock.com by 1.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

