Analysts Expect Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Analysts predict that Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) will report ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Payoneer Global’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.05). Payoneer Global reported earnings of ($0.31) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 83.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Payoneer Global will report full-year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.20). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Payoneer Global.

Get Payoneer Global alerts:

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). Payoneer Global had a negative return on equity of 17.36% and a negative net margin of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $139.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. Payoneer Global’s quarterly revenue was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis.

PAYO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Payoneer Global in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Payoneer Global from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Payoneer Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAYO. SP Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 3.4% in the third quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 45,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Payoneer Global by 101.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Payoneer Global by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 16,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 4,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 56.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PAYO traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.48. 7,120,971 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,674,569. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.06. Payoneer Global has a 12-month low of $3.85 and a 12-month high of $11.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 0.84.

Payoneer Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Payoneer Inc operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Payoneer Global (PAYO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Payoneer Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Payoneer Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.